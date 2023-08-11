Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Kimbell Royalty KRP: This company which owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 36.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 7.3%.

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Swire Pacific SWRAY: This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

