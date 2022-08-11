Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Zacks Investment Research

