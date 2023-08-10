Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC: This externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company which focuses on middle-market lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

Koninklijke Philips PHG: This health technology company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Colony Bankcorp CBAN: This multibank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in South Georgia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.10%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

