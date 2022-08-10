Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator of container-ships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This business development company that seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

