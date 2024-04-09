Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:

Telenor ASA TELNY: This telecommunication company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

J Sainsbury plc JSAIY: This diversified retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

KB Home KBH: This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

