Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Eni S.p.A. E: This crude oil and natural gas company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Allianz SE ALIZY: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

