Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels in the U.S. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

First Bancorp FBNC: This bank holding company for First Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.