Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels in the U.S. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.
Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
First Bancorp FBNC: This bank holding company for First Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
First Bancorp Price and Consensus
First Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
First Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | First Bancorp Quote
