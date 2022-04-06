Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

