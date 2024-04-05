Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5:
Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
