Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.6%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. HTBK: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

Most Popular