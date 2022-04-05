Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:
OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.6%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Heritage Commerce Corp. HTBK: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Commerce Corp Price and Consensus
Heritage Commerce Corp price-consensus-chart | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.
Heritage Commerce Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Heritage Commerce Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022
For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.>>See Zacks Hottest IPOs Now
Click to get this free report
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Free Stock Analysis Report
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.