Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI: This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.15%, compared with the industry average of 13.15%.

Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD: This specialty finance company that invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.15%, compared with the industry average of 10.91%.

BNP Paribas BNPQY: This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.36%, compared with the industry average of 3.80%.

