Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:
Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
EPR Properties EPR: This leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days
EPR Properties Price and Consensus
EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
EPR Properties Dividend Yield (TTM)
EPR Properties dividend-yield-ttm | EPR Properties Quote
Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.
Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
EPR Properties (EPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.