Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%.

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

EPR Properties EPR: This leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days

EPR Properties Price and Consensus

EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

EPR Properties Dividend Yield (TTM)

EPR Properties dividend-yield-ttm | EPR Properties Quote

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.