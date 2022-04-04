Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%.

EPR Properties EPR: This leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


