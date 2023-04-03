Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This company which is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.44%, compared with the industry average of 13.41%.

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company which offers investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%.

Arbor Realty Trust ABR: This specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.93%, compared with the industry average of 13.41%.

