Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30:

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM: This precious metals mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Eni S.p.A. E: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

