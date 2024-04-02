Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG: This integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% the last 60 days.

SL Green Realty Corporation Price and Consensus

SL Green Realty Corporation price-consensus-chart | SL Green Realty Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

SL Green Realty Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

SL Green Realty Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | SL Green Realty Corporation Quote

Danaos Corporation DAC: This maritime shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Danaos Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Danaos Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG: This oil and gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

