Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This commercial bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This company which provides commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Clear Secure, Inc. YOU: This identity management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

