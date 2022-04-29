Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:



Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This company which owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.69%.

Vinci Partners Investments VINP: This company which provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This bank holding company engaged in general banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.29%.

