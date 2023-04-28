Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Coca Cola Femsa KOF: This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

HeidelbergCement HDELY: This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.2% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus

HeidelbergCement AG price-consensus-chart | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.50%.

HeidelbergCement AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

HeidelbergCement AG dividend-yield-ttm | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

General Motors GM: This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

General Motors Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

General Motors Company dividend-yield-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

