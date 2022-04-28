Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas CCU: This Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.30%, compared with the industry average of 7.79%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

PetroChina PTR: This integrated oil company in China which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world., has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.54%, compared with the industry average of 3.93%.

PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.