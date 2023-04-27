Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.66%.

Watsco WSO: This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, personal and income protection insurance, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%.

Sandstorm Gold SAND: This gold streaming company which is engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

