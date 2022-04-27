Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This real estate investment trust which focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.25%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

Ramaco Resources METC: This company which operates and develops metallurgical coal, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ramaco Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.74%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners DKL: This company which owns, operates, acquires, and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.76%, compared with the industry average of 6.97%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.