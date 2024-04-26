Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 312.5% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

