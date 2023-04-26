Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Vaalco Energy EGY: This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Vaalco Energy Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vaalco Energy Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote

Danaos DAC: This company which is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 1.66%.

Danaos Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Danaos Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

VICI Properties VICI: This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus

VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, compared with the industry average of 4.59%.

VICI Properties Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

VICI Properties Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaos Corporation (DAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.