Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This leading integrated energy company in Brazil, and Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19%, compared with the industry average of 13.75%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto RIO: This international mining company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.25%, compared with the industry average of 7.79%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

