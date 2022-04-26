Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:
Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This leading integrated energy company in Brazil, and Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19%, compared with the industry average of 13.75%.
Rio Tinto RIO: This international mining company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.25%, compared with the industry average of 7.79%.
