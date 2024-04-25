Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

BanColombia S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BanColombia S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | BanColombia S.A. Quote

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK: This company that engages in the research, development, manufacture and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and globally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. price-consensus-chart | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.