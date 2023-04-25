Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Vistra VST: This energy company which offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%.

Watsco WSO: This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%.

Swisscom SCMWY: This leading telecommunications company with innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group which offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.21%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

