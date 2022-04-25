Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Dow DOW: This material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%.

Falcon Minerals FLMN: This company which owns and acquires oil-weighted minerals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

The Buckle BKE: This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

