Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

eBay Inc. EBAY: This online marketplace has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Charles River Associates CRAI: This economic, financial, and management consulting company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.7%, compared with the industry average of 12.6%.

