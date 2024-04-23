Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This owner and operator of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Air Lease Corporation AL: This company that leases commercial jet aircrafts to airlines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.71%, compared with the industry average of 1.69%.

