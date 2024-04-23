Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This owner and operator of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AB Volvo Price and Consensus
AB Volvo price-consensus-chart | AB Volvo Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
AB Volvo Dividend Yield (TTM)
AB Volvo dividend-yield-ttm | AB Volvo Quote
Air Lease Corporation AL: This company that leases commercial jet aircrafts to airlines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus
Air Lease Corporation price-consensus-chart | Air Lease Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.71%, compared with the industry average of 1.69%.
Air Lease Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Air Lease Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Air Lease Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement
Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.
Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.See our Top 5 now – the report is FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.