Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Fortescue Ltd FSUGY: This global metal mining and green energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

