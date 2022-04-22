Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:



PetroChina PTR: This integrated oil company in China which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.31%, compared with the industry average of 3.77%.

Riley Exploration Permian REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company which is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids,, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Orrstown Financial Services ORRF: This financial holding company that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 2.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.