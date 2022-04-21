Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Gildan Activewear GIL: This company which manufactures and markets premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Hope Bancorp HOPE: This company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 2.43%.

Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This company leading producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet paper in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.31%.

