Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT: This company which is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.36%, compared with the industry average of 3.20%.

Oxford Industries OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

ABM Industries ABM: This company which provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.57%.

