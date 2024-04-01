Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:
CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% the last 60 days.
CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CI Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CI Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote
StepStone Group LP STEP: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.
StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
StepStone Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
StepStone Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
Safe Bulkers, Inc. SB: This drybulk shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% the last 60 days.
Safe Bulkers, Inc Price and Consensus
Safe Bulkers, Inc price-consensus-chart | Safe Bulkers, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.
Safe Bulkers, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Safe Bulkers, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Safe Bulkers, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.