Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:



Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 29.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Golden Ocean Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This real estate investment trust which acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primary service oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.75%, compared with the industry average of 3.16%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

TotalEnergies TTE: This integrated global oil and gas company with significant production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.