Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

