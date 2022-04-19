Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:
Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This shipping company which owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in, and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.65%.
BHP Group Limited BHP: This one of the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $280 billion., has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Fidelity National Financial FNF: This company which operates in the United States provides various types of insurance products along with its subsidiaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.
