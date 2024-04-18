Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN: This transmission systems companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This building solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

