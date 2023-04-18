Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY: This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Vaalco Energy Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vaalco Energy Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote

CRH plc CRH: This manufacturer of building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CRH PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

CRH PLC dividend-yield-ttm | CRH PLC Quote

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.