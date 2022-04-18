Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This integrated facility solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

