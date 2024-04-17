Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD: This precious metal streaming and royalty company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)

