Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 13.4%.

AB Electrolux (publ) ELUXY: This household appliances company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

