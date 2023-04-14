Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

