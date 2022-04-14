Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

