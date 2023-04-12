Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG: This company that manufactures paints, coatings, and specialty materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Insperity, Inc. NSP: This human resources and business solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

