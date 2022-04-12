Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

