Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus
PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.