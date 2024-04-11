Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

AB Volvo Price and Consensus

AB Volvo price-consensus-chart | AB Volvo Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AB Volvo Dividend Yield (TTM)

AB Volvo dividend-yield-ttm | AB Volvo Quote

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

