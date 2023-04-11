Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

ageas SA/NV AGESY: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ageas SA (AGESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.