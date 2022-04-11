Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


