Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

