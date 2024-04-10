Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

StepStone Group LP STEP: This private equity company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This servers, storage and PCs provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

