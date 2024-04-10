Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:
Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus
Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Adecoagro S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Adecoagro S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
StepStone Group LP STEP: This private equity company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.
StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
StepStone Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
StepStone Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This servers, storage and PCs provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Dell Technologies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dell Technologies Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon
Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.
No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.
Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.